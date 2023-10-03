Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue — Dividend of $2.13 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.1322 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PAC opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $200.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.87. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

