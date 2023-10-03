Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,422. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.