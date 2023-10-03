Head to Head Survey: Transphorm (TGAN) and Its Competitors

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) is one of 167 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Transphorm Competitors -221.16% -81.41% -6.80%

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm’s competitors have a beta of 4.36, meaning that their average stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million -$30.60 million -3.48 Transphorm Competitors $4.02 billion $743.60 million -39.85

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Transphorm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Transphorm Competitors 2025 8651 17364 626 2.58

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.42%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transphorm competitors beat Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

