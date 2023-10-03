Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Healthcare Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ HTIA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.85.
About Healthcare Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.