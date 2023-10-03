Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
HTIBP stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.69.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
