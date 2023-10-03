Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

PEAK stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

