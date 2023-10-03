Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MDT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,480. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

