Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 684 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 377,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

