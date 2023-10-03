Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,467 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,079,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

