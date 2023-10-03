Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.93% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.
Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance
BATS NURE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
