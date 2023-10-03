Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,023. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.