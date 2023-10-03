Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $221.83. 552,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

