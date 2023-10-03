Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,538,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

