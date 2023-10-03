Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 199,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

