Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSR traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

