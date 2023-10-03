Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 4,198,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,806,407. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

