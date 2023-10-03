Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $725,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

