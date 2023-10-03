Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.60. 171,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,171. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

