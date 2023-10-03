Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 203,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

