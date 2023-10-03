Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 49 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $895.44. 72,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,523. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $705.71 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $935.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

