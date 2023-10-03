Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 66,603 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 3,282,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,854. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

