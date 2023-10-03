Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 176,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,233,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.