Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $79.85 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $79.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

