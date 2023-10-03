Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BOCOM International cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOMO opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

