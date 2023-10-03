Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Handelsbanken raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

