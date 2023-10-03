Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %

BlackRock stock traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.17. The stock had a trading volume of 135,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,262. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.