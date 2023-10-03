Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %
BlackRock stock traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.17. The stock had a trading volume of 135,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,262. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.