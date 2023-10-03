Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 51,502 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. 1,886,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

