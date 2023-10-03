Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.98. 806,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,623. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

