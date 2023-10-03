Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.02. The company had a trading volume of 374,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,847. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

