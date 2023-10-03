Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

CBOE traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 538,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

