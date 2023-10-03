Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. 123,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

