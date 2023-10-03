Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $686,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,228,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,967,949. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

