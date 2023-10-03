Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $9.46 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 102,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,663. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
