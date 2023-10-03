Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,405 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. 415,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

