Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 617 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. 190,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.