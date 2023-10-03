Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 72 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $690.08. 51,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,411. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.23 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

