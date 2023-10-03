Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile



Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

