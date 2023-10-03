Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

