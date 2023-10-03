HSBC Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.11.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,191. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
