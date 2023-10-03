HSBC Initiates Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,191. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.