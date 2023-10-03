Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $101,242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,500,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

