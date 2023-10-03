HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

