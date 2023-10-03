i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.26

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of I3E stock opened at GBX 13.93 ($0.17) on Tuesday. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 11.52 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.70 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of £167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.33 and a beta of 0.52.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

