Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Identiv by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 31.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,098. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

