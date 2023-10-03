IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 36,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,379. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.