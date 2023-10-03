IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. 322,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,772. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

