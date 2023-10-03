IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 55,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,098. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

