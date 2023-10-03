IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

CLTL remained flat at $105.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 174,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

