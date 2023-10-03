IFG Advisory LLC Buys 41,280 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1,613.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. 35,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,227. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

