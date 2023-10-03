IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.44 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,540. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

