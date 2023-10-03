IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 337,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 220,980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 35,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

